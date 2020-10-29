Voice of The Southern: Early detection is key in breast cancer fight

This editorial is being published together with Lee Enterprises' Illinois newspapers.

With multiple new health concerns emerging in 2020, it’s easy to look past some of the concerns we’ve been dealing with for years.

October is a month we’ve set aside to mark breast cancer awareness. Thanks to what 2020 has become, breast cancer awareness has taken a back seat. But there are still plenty of reasons to pay attention.

Breast cancer fatalities continue to tumble. But it’s still the No. 2 cancer killer among women. About 66,000 people die annually from lung cancer, and the breast cancer death rate is about 42,000. (Heart disease remains the top killer of both men and women.)

One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. One in 39 of those will die from the complication. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers.

The CDC estimates 276,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. along with 48,000 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.

Early detection has been shown to be associated with reduced breast cancer morbidity and mortality. Mammography is the most common screening test for breast cancer.