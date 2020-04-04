Voice of The Southern: End gerrymandering: We're a democratic republic or we're not

And we hate to say it, they’re not drawn to further democracy. They’re not drawn so you decide who your representatives are. They’re drawn so the political parties do.

They’re drawn, in Illinois, so the Democratic Party does. So that Michael Madigan does.

That’s not because Democrats are inherently cynical and self-serving. It’s because political parties inherently are.

The first business of any political party is to stay in power. A party may have a foundation of ideals and altruistic impulses, but its first impulse is maintaining and expanding its power.

In some states controlled by Republicans, the GOP draws the maps and decides who gets elected.

Well, we in Illinois can’t control what happens in those other states.

But we can in Illinois.

We can do that, though, only if we take that control.

We have to level with you. The prospects to reform Illinois’ cynical political tradition of gerrymandering do not look good.