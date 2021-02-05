Voice of The Southern: Facts lean in no political direction

Two QAnon disciples were elected to the House of Representatives in November. The more visible is Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene has made a number of QAnon-related unproven assertions. Among the accusations are that the California wildfires were started by lasers from a Jewish satellite and the Las Vegas 2017 massacre and the 2018 Parkland (Florida) shootings did not happen

As fringe as the ideas may appear, they’re believed by an increasing number of disgruntled citizens. They’re far from a minority in Greene’s district, where 75% of its voters selected her. Anyone with strong beliefs is reluctant to consider other possibilities.

The internet has connected the world in ways both wonderful and evil. Every person can find something they can use to connect with a world of which they’d otherwise be unaware. If you’re a Spanish-American War aficionado or someone obsessed by the theological implications of the TV sitcom “The Good Place,” you can find a group that shares your passion. Unfortunately, that also applies to anarchists and insurrectionists. We all look for points of view that affirm our own.