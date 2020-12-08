Voice of The Southern: Fires are preventable

This editorial is being published along with Lee Enterprises' Illinois newspapers.
The arrival of winter means we've moved into a more dangerous season for house fires.
We want to stay warm, and sometimes to get that, we can forget or dismiss some of our fire prevention safety measures.
During October’s Fire Prevention Week, we received many of the cautions that we reiterate now. If you didn’t do so in October, change the batteries in your smoke and CO detectors. Talk to your children and grandchildren about the dangers of playing with matches, lighters and candles. Make sure flammable materials are kept away from furnaces and space heaters. Don't leave candles unattended. Update your family fire plans. Make sure your home owner's or renter's insurance is updated.
A lot of wintertime indoor fire safety is common sense:
- Don't throw a lit cigarette or the contents of an ash tray into mulch or a trash can;
- Don't empty fireplace ashes into a combustible container, or a container near combustible material. Oil-based paint, motor oil, gasoline or other material should be properly disposed;
- Don't use gasoline or alcohol as a cleaning agent;
- Don't smoke and have open flames around hair spray or nail polish;
- Don't burn candles near flammable materials like bedspreads or curtains, especially if there's an open window or fan;
- Have your furnace and space heater checked yearly to make sure they work properly.
- Don't leave food unintended on the stove or in an oven.
Just as important as the "don'ts" are the "dos":
- Have working fire extinguishers in your kitchen, garage, wood shop and other areas — and know how to use them;
- Have a family plan to escape a house and find each other outside, day or night;
- Have at least two escape routes available from your house (particularly if you have people living in a basement or on an upper floor);
- Make sure young children know how to call 911 (they may be confused by hearing '9-eleven' rather than dialing '9-1-1');
- Know the symptoms of CO poisoning;
- Make sure everyone knows how to stop, drop and roll.
There is also holiday-specific advice:
- Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant;
- Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn;
- Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both;
- Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect;
- Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged;
- Keep decorations away from windows and doors;
- Keep children and pets away from lit candles;
- Keep matches and lighters up high in a locked cabinet;
- Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop;
- Blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed. Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed. More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles. More than two of every five decoration fires happen because decorations are placed too close to a heat source.
If you don't have a working smoke detector or CO detector and need help finding one or installing one, call the Red Cross or contact your local fire department. If you're unsure about gas lines, call your utility company.
Fires are preventable. Make sure you don't become a victim.
