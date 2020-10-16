Voice of The Southern: Graduated tax would benefit Southern Illinois

Jackson, of course, is referencing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s support of the proposal, which was a major component of his successful campaign for governor. The governor’s connection to the ballot initiative is a surefire way to ensure downstate voters are suspicious of it.

Opponents of the graduated tax argue the change in the income tax system would allow the Democratic-majority General Assembly to spend irresponsibly. The term “blank check” is a common one in opposition arguments. Opponents say the change in tax structure would open the door to taxing retirement income. They also claim higher taxes on higher income earners would drive Illinois population loss.

Tax increases at some point in the future remain a possibility, and the old adage that taxes are one of the only two sure things in life certainly applies. Taxing retirement income will remain unpopular — graduated system or no — and the amendment itself would not change whether retirement income could be taxed.

In Southern Illinois, the vast majority of taxpayers would see a decrease in their income tax bills under the amendment — or would pay the same rate we’re paying now. A great majority of our households sit below the $250,000 threshold at which rates would go up under the graduated system.