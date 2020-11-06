Voice of The Southern: Honoring those who have served

This editorial is being published together with Lee Enterprises' Illinois newspapers.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, a federal holiday that commemorates and honors every veteran who has served and is serving in America's armed forces.

The roots of this day of honor are in excess of a century old. Nov. 11, 1918, was Armistice Day, the day when world leaders signed the documents to end World War I — at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. That moment is so ingrained in the world's history that French and German leaders will meet today at what remains of the Wagon of Compiegne, the carriage-turned-office where the Allies and Germany signed that armistice.

Veterans past and present — from the Revolutionary War to our present-day warriors — are honored and memorialized with speeches, prayers, pride and tears.

According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, 325,574 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive in 2020. In excess of 11,000 of them live in Illinois Veterans of more recent wars, conflicts and peacetime service are gradually aging and finding themselves in need of help that can be provided through various veterans' organizations and the Veterans Administration.