Voice of The Southern: In upcoming primaries, choose Severin, Lenzi, Smith, Holder

With the 2020 Primary election a mere week and a half away, The Southern’s editorial board teamed up with WSIU to interview the candidates running for Illinois House nominations, as well as the 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House. Here is who The Southern is endorsing in each of the races.

US House District 12, Democrat: Two candidates are vying to be on the November ticket against Republican incumbent Mike Bost.

Joel Funk, of Mascoutah, is a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Army who grew up on his family’s farm. Raymond Lenzi, of Makanda, is a coal miner turned academic who founded the SIU Research Park.

Quite frankly, both candidates are very impressive.

Lenzi is a smart man with a lot of good ideas. As a gun owner, he’s in favor of the Second Amendment, but is for a ban on assault weapons. He also spent a lot of time talking about the climate and the need for renewable energy, but at the same time proposed a tax credit system that would aid miners displaced by the shift.

Funk was passionate about the issues facing the district — namely income inequality. He stressed the need for increasing the ability for many in our region to find a way to make ends meet.