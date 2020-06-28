Voice of The Southern: Is there room for a Phase 4.5?

Pritzker and the citizens of Illinois have earned a victory lap. So far.

This is the point where the criticism Pritzker’s plan has engendered from the beginning is wholly fair and accurate. Phase 5, the final phase of Reopen Illinois, demands a widespread, effective treatment for coronavirus, a vaccine or no new cases of COVID-19 for a prolonged period.

Health officials have said a vaccine is still months from being approved. Pritzker said he’ll listen to scientists, and certainly medical experts will have their say as well.

That reality seems further away than Phase 4 did when Pritzker announced the reopening plan on May 5. Critics who suggested Pritzker’s plan gave him unlimited and unchecked power pointed to the at best distant possibility of reaching Phase 5.

So perhaps Pritzker needs to gather his experts in a circle and consider whether they might make room for a Phase 4.5, and what might be included in that.