Voice of The Southern: Keep public notices in newspapers

But it’s a law regularly under fire. Annually, dozens of proposals move through legislatures attempting to relax or eliminate the law.

This year is no different in Illinois. House Bill 811 has been filed, but not yet been assigned to a committee. As other bills that have come and gone before it, HB 811 is a bad idea. Lawmakers should reject it, as they have in the past.

Newspapers have played a vital role in providing transparency about government through the publication of public notices. Presently, with the digital reach of newspapers through their websites and the statewide public notice site run by Illinois newspapers, notifying the public has never been more efficient, effective and impactful. Posting notices to newspaper websites and the statewide site are at no additional cost to government and is intended to provide even greater public access to these notices.

Per state law passed unanimously in 2011, the website www.publicnoticeillinois.com makes available to the public every notice that appears in an Illinois newspaper.

Units of government are required by statute to post meeting dates, agendas and minutes. Yet, many don’t. There are nearly 7,000 units of government in Illinois. There are more than 1,400 townships in Illinois. The vast majority do not have websites.