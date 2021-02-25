Voice of The Southern: Lame-duck legislation was rushed

This editorial is published together with Illinois' Lee Enterprises newspapers.
One of the things we anticipated following the election of J.B Pritzker was a difference in action. There was work to do, and Springfield under Pritzker provided optimism that the inertia of the Rauner administration would be a memory.
This year’s veto session wasn’t exactly what we had in mind.
Legislating was far from easy as COVID-19 changed our lives in 2020 and into 2021. The requirement that Illinois lawmakers gather in person proved a challenge. But that was a challenge for everyone, and most office-based businesses found ways around the issue.
The veto session showed glaring flaws in the system. The limits placed on media and lobbyists, those most important to informing the public about Springfield discussions and decisions, helped contribute to some objectionable moves. One of those has been signed, amid protests, into law by Pritzker. Another sits on his desk now awaiting his signature.
Earlier this week, law enforcement groups decried a massive criminal justice reform bill signed by Pritzker.
House Bill 3653, referred to as the “Safe-T Act,” ends the use of cash bail by 2023 and grants increased state oversight of police agencies statewide, among other provisions.
Law enforcement and Republican lawmakers opposed the legislation, citing problematic language in some provisions while maintaining support for the law’s intent. Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Ed Wojcicki called the bill the “anti-police bill.”
Bill supporters say they anticipate an ordinary series of follow-up corrective legislation, and that they’ve welcomed input on the bill. But the degree and exactitude of response indicates opponents of the bill had their specific complaints about the bill. Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, holds three “main points of opposition” to the legislation: the narrowness of the detention statute replacing cash bail, increased restrictions on use-of-force that may place officers in danger, and unfunded mandates contained in the legislation.
We’ll be arguing about assorted sides of this bill for months and years to come, between its makeup and the way it worked through the system.
The unsigned bill on Pritzker’s desk, meanwhile, has created an unlikely group of bedfellows. SB 3360 allows trial lawyers to collect a 9% prejudgment interest to be charged in personal injury cases starting on the date a defendant makes notice of the alleged injury, and would require interest penalties.
The objections across numerous business interests are varied and understandable.
This legislation impacts a wide range of industries including health care, travel, manufacturing and retail. Opponents of the bill are alarmed by the costs of lawyers and insurance if the bill becomes a law.
That's a wide group of people opposing a law, a group that doesn't always share the same interests with one another. But given their bonding, there's a fair argument even beyond the idea that this bill is the last thing these businesses need to try to deal with while dealing with COVID aftermath.
As is the case with the opponents of the law enforcement bill, a significant number of those affected by the potential change were either unsolicited or ignored.
We want things to be accomplished. We want changes made. We want a better Illinois.
We also want those whose lives will be affected by any of these changes to have their say, to be able to voice their objections. If they understand the need for the law, they can help shape it. Some opponents of the law enforcement bill have said they agree with its purpose, but object to its methods. If they have a voice in its existence, they're presumably more likely to be willing to work within it.
One quick bill from the session is bad enough. It’s a bill that’s going to be fine-tuned for years, a process that could have been avoided, or at least justified, had the aggrieved parties had their say.