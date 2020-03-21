Voice of The Southern: Listen to the professionals and stay home

The numbers of positive cases are going to continue to escalate, both due to the virus’ spread and the increase in testing.

The closures are going to continue. We know this is especially hard on small, local businesses. We thank all of you for making the sacrifices you are being asked to make for the sake of public health.

For a while, there may be more questions than answers.

This is definitely one of those times where we all should listen to public health professionals and our leaders at the local and state levels. Remember, they are looking out for all of us.

Yes, this is all very inconvenient. It’s inconvenient for children to not have school. It’s inconvenient (for some) to work from home. It’s inconvenient to not have some stores open. For some, it’s about more than inconvenience. We know this crisis is hitting a lot of people financially, and we know the strain is already taking its toll.

But, here’s the thing: We can get over being inconvenienced. It’ll be harder to get over the death of a loved one. It might take a while for some of us to rebound financially, but there will eventually be a rebound. It’ll be harder to get over the dramatic hit to our population and infrastructure this virus could cause if we do nothing.