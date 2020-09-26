Voice of The Southern: Make a plan. Cast your ballot.

This editorial is published in conjunction with Lee Enterprises' Illinois newspapers.
Again, we’re facing the most important election of our lifetimes. Just as was the case in 2016, the result of this year’s election will influence American life for years, if not decades, to come.
Our choices are vital. But even more vital is making sure our choices are counted.
While time is short, there are still five weeks before we vote. The important thing for voters is making sure they have a plan to cast their ballots.
There are multiple options. We’ve spent the year pondering COVID-19 and discussing voting options. Mail-in voting has risen to prominence in this year’s talks, but it’s hardly new. In-person early voting is an option a surprising number of people have been using for years. You likely know someone who has voted early.
And of course, polling places will be open on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Compared with 2016, state requests have more than tripled, with the last reported total at 1.82 million. Early voting applications in Illinois in 2018 numbered 500,000, of which 86% were returned.
Of all the warnings and concerns about this year’s voting, the one that rings most accurate is how long the count will take. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 17. Then those votes must be counted. Anyone apprehensive about whether we’ll have a result on election night or even election week is well within the realm of reality.
Each individual among us has little control over the big picture. The votes will be counted when they’re received. The numbers will be released, and we’ll know who we’ve elected. We have to trust others to do their jobs.
In the meantime, however, our jobs are to be certain we do our part and vote. It’s not too early to make your plan — advance in-person, mail, or voting on Election Day — and execute it.
If we’re able to remove partisan hyperbole from voting, it’s honestly one of the most exciting things we can do as citizens.
