Voice of The Southern: Our veterans deserve better

America loves its veterans, but we do a poor job continuing to care when they return from action or are taken into designated housing as they age.

The ups and downs of Veterans Affairs nursing homes around the country are well-documented. Poor care, lack of care and delays in care have been reported around the country for years. Improvements are made, more issues are found, and the cycle repeats itself. Every time issues and concerns manage to fade to the back of our minds, something else horrifying arises.

Illinois plays its role in the awfulness. A 2015 outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the Quincy veterans’ home resulted in the deaths of 13 residents. Subsequent annual outbreaks led to at least two additional deaths and dozens more patients, family and staff members being sickened. The Quincy home is essentially being rebuilt.

An audit of the aftermath of that incident criticized the Departments of Public Health and Veterans’ Affairs for delays in taking action and notifying nursing staff and the public of the outbreak.

A COVID-19 outbreak over the last two months at the LaSalle veterans’ home has already doubled the death toll from Quincy in 2015.