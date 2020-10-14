Voice of The Southern: Some tips to avoid deer-related crashes this fall

• Reduce speed and be alert near wooded areas or green spaces, such as golf courses or parks, and near water sources, such as streams or ponds.

• Heed warnings in deer-crossing signs that show areas where high numbers of vehicle-deer crashes have occurred in the past.

• Use bright lights at night to help see deer as far ahead as possible.

• When deer appear in the road, don’t swerve to miss them. Swerving can cause a vehicle to veer into the oncoming lane of traffic or roll in the ditch, which can be far more dangerous than hitting the deer.

• Make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up, a proven lifesaver in crashes of any kind.

• Motorcyclists operating after sunset need to use extreme caution. Motorcyclists should reduce their speed after sunset, use their bright headlight when possible, and protect themselves by wearing a helmet and adequate motorcycle attire.

• Do not rely on car-mounted deer whistles. Studies show deer are not affected by these devices.

When a collision with a deer occurs, motorists should follow additional tips:

• Move the vehicle to the shoulder if possible and call law enforcement.