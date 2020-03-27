Voice of The Southern: Thanks for the support

This newspaper you’re reading was produced almost entirely remotely.

In fact, many of the newspapers you’ve read since the primary election about two weeks ago have been produced remotely.

Such is life in today’s world.

Journalists, by nature, want to be out and about, gathering the stories that we put together for you, our readers.

So, to say it’s been tough for us the past couple of weeks would be an understatement — but then again, we all realize that it could be much worse.

Much worse.

Again, such is life in today’s world.

To give you a quick glimpse at our world — how we make the sausage, so to speak — each day begins with a video call between our news reporters, editors and our photographer. We plan out the day, as best we can, and proceed. Our sports writers continue to innovate coverage while all of the events we traditionally cover are canceled.

Later in the day, our editors and copy editors get on a call to map out the paper. Our copy editors spend the evening working with designers remotely and sending completed pages to press. Our carriers continue to safely deliver the newspaper to subscribers all over the region.