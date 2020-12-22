Voice of The Southern: The greatest gift

This editorial is being published along with Lee Enterprises' Illinois newspapers.

This will be a holiday season unlike any other, whatever holiday(s) you’re choosing to respect and celebrate.

The winter holidays are a time for kisses, group hugs, family photos, snacks available for grazing, meals passed around a table.

Fewer of us will be having those kind of celebrations this month. COVID-19 had driven us into smaller cocoons. The family image from December 2020 will often end up being a screen grab of a “Brady Bunch”-like Zoom session.

In many ways, just arriving at the end of 2020 is its own kind of victory.

People feeling sorry for themselves are rarely comforted by being told “it could be worse.” Of course it could be worse. We see worse surrounding us literally every day. We’re still entitled to our own disappointment and anger.

But the favorite moments at some of those family gatherings are the ones of people talking about the unbelievable, the horrific, the memorable. This is our opportunity to have our own versions of those stories.