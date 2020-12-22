Voice of The Southern: The greatest gift

This editorial is being published along with Lee Enterprises' Illinois newspapers.
This will be a holiday season unlike any other, whatever holiday(s) you’re choosing to respect and celebrate.
The winter holidays are a time for kisses, group hugs, family photos, snacks available for grazing, meals passed around a table.
Fewer of us will be having those kind of celebrations this month. COVID-19 had driven us into smaller cocoons. The family image from December 2020 will often end up being a screen grab of a “Brady Bunch”-like Zoom session.
In many ways, just arriving at the end of 2020 is its own kind of victory.
People feeling sorry for themselves are rarely comforted by being told “it could be worse.” Of course it could be worse. We see worse surrounding us literally every day. We’re still entitled to our own disappointment and anger.
But the favorite moments at some of those family gatherings are the ones of people talking about the unbelievable, the horrific, the memorable. This is our opportunity to have our own versions of those stories.
That’s been a precedent throughout the year. We’ve never had a Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day or Thanksgiving like the ones we’ve had this year.
We have a fresh year and distribution of a vaccine that can provide us a dose of optimism. We can also hope that, even as we already hear about potential changes in our spring expectations — Major League Baseball is already talking about delaying its season’s start and playing fewer games — Memorial Day and subsequent celebrations in 2021 will be closer to normal.
The decisions we make this holiday season can save lives. Maybe that is the greatest gift we can give each other.