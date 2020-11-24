Voice of The Southern: This sacrifice is a gift for one another

Illinois recently changed the way it reports data, lumping "probable" cases of COVID-19 into actual test-positive cases. That creates confusion for Illinoisans trying to assess the risks of infection and transmission, and it stirs up suspicion among those already suspicious.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker did themselves no favors when they went to the streets for the gatherings celebrating Joe Biden's presumptive victory, and followed with explanations and excuses that essentially amounted to “We needed this.” That kind of behavior gives ammunition to those who argue government is over-reaching its authority and justification to ignore advice and increase their risk in exposing themselves, friends and family members.

Colder weather means flu season, and also means more people are spending time inside and in closer proximity. The state has urged residents to stay home as much as possible. Pritzker has said he could issue a mandatory stay-at-home order if the current outbreak continues.

Seeing parents, grandparents, family and loved ones would be a fantastic holiday. The next gathering we’re able to pull together will be one of our most precious ever.