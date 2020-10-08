Voice of The Southern: Thumbs down to COVID-19 outbreak at Choate; thumbs up to SIU research

Thumbs down to news of a COVID-19 outbreak at Choate Mental Health in Anna. According to reporting by Molly Parker in The Southern this week, 82 employees and residents of the developmental center have tested positive for the virus in a matter of 10 days. The Illinois Department of Human Services, which runs the facility, issued a statement, along with state lawmakers Reps. Terri Bryant and Patrick Windhorst and Sens. Dale Fowler and Paul Schimpf and two unions that represent Choate employees, calling the outbreak "deeply concerning." "Together, we are urging everyone in Union County to work together in the public interest to limit further spread of COVID-19," the statement reads. Forty-five of the positive cases are in residents of the facility, and 37 are employees. In Union County, test positivity rate is 6.2%, significantly higher than the region and the state. The statement urged everyone in the region to follow public health guidance to stem the spread of the virus, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. We know how dangerous COVID-19 outbreaks are in congregate settings like Choate — and how easily the virus spreads in such a setting. Let's all do our part: Wear your mask, wash your hands, and keep a safe distance from others.