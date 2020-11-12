Voice of The Southern: Thumbs down to COVID-19 spread, thumbs up to veterans

Thumbs down to the worsening spread of COVID-19 in Southern Illinois, the state, and the country. Southern Illinois' Region 5 this week was placed under Tier 2 virus mitigations, limiting gatherings to no more than 10 and shrinking the party size for outdoor service at area restaurants. Southern Illinois entered Tier 1 mitigations on Oct. 22, closing bars and restaurants to indoor service, among other things. But, the region's testing positivity rate continued to climb, prompting the state to take further action here. Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday recommended residents stay home except for essential trips for the next three weeks. Southern Illinois Healthcare had a record number of COVID-19 hospital admissions this week, and is again suspending some elective surgeries as hospital officials said the number of staff members out sick is posing challenges. Pandemic fatigue is real. But, the virus is real, too. A 41-year-old Germantown woman shared her story with the newspaper this week of her painful monthslong battle with the disease. Southern Illinoisans continue to die. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. We are in for a difficult winter, but we must rise to the challenge and do what's best for our community. That means listening to public health officials.