Voice of The Southern: Thumbs down to COVID-19, thumbs up to Carbondale dog park

Thumbs down to the continued spread of COVID-19. Illinois on Wednesday marked a grim milestone: Its highest single-day death toll, reporting 238 COVID-19-related fatalities in the previous 24 hours. State officials acknowledged the single-day spike could be attributed to reporting delays over the Thanksgiving holiday, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker said: "We'll continue to watch these numbers closely in the coming weeks to have a better picture of our trajectory, but a life lost, reported late, following a holiday, is still a life lost." Southern Illinois Healthcare officials on Wednesday also reported its Herrin and Carbondale hospitals are at capacity for the number of beds staffed with nurses to care for patients. Jennifer Harre, SIH's chief nursing officer, said 40 to 50 nurses are out each day who are either positive for COVID-19, quarantining due to exposure to the virus, or experiencing COVID-like symptoms. We won't know for days or weeks whether Thanksgiving gatherings will cause cases, hospitalizations and deaths to spike further, but the situation is already dire, and with more holidays just around the corner, all signs point to a dismal winter ahead.

Thumbs up to some glimmers of hope on the COVID-19 front. The prospect of a vaccine is becoming more and more real. On Wednesday, SIH officials said the health care system is planning to receive its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in December, and the system does have the cold storage it requires. The first doses are expected to go to the frontline workers caring for COVID-19 patients. Local health care providers are preparing now for the vaccine that could end this pandemic. That's something to look forward to. SIH also has begun treating COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibody therapy. It's being offered to high-risk patients as an outpatient treatment in an attempt to prevent them from needing to be hospitalized. Our current situation is bleak, but we should all take comfort in these hopeful signs. And, perhaps a little hope will go a long way to softening the disappointment that comes with the sacrifices we are making now.