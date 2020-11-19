Voice of The Southern: Thumbs down to COVID-19; thumbs up to Jayden Scrubb

Thumbs down to the continued surge of COVID-19 in Southern Illinois and around the state. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced the state would enter Tier 3 mitigations on Friday. "Tier 3 boils down to this: If you don't need to do it, don't," Pritzker said Tuesday. Southern Illinois Healthcare twice this week broke its record for patients being treated for COVID-19 between its Carbondale and Herrin hospitals. “Beds are always a question and a concern. They are tight,” SIH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley said Wednesday. “Beds are an issue, but less of an issue than staffing.” In Jackson County, the number of weekly positive COVID-19 cases has increased more than 1,100% in the past six weeks. Illinois' death toll on Wednesday surpassed 11,000. On Oct. 26, the state warned the death toll could reach that number by the end of the year, but we marked that milestone less than a month later. All of us need to do our part to turn this trend around. That means limiting trips out of the house. It also means celebrating Thanksgiving within your own household. Of course, it also means wearing masks and washing hands. “To be very clear, we are relying on you here,” Pritzker said Tuesday. “Nobody will go door-to-door to check on you. But we’re asking people to hold themselves and each other accountable.”