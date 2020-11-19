Voice of The Southern: Thumbs down to COVID-19; thumbs up to Jayden Scrubb

Thumbs down to the continued surge of COVID-19 in Southern Illinois and around the state. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced the state would enter Tier 3 mitigations on Friday. "Tier 3 boils down to this: If you don't need to do it, don't," Pritzker said Tuesday. Southern Illinois Healthcare twice this week broke its record for patients being treated for COVID-19 between its Carbondale and Herrin hospitals. “Beds are always a question and a concern. They are tight,” SIH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley said Wednesday. “Beds are an issue, but less of an issue than staffing.” In Jackson County, the number of weekly positive COVID-19 cases has increased more than 1,100% in the past six weeks. Illinois' death toll on Wednesday surpassed 11,000. On Oct. 26, the state warned the death toll could reach that number by the end of the year, but we marked that milestone less than a month later. All of us need to do our part to turn this trend around. That means limiting trips out of the house. It also means celebrating Thanksgiving within your own household. Of course, it also means wearing masks and washing hands. “To be very clear, we are relying on you here,” Pritzker said Tuesday. “Nobody will go door-to-door to check on you. But we’re asking people to hold themselves and each other accountable.”
Thumbs up to John A. Logan College basketball player Jayden Scrubb, who was drafted with the 55th pick by the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and then shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers. Scrubb became the first junior college player to be selected in the draft since another former Southern Illinois baller, Donta Smith, was taken by Atlanta in the second round in 2004, Todd Hefferman wrote in The Southern this week. Scrubb was the National Basketball Coaches Association JUCO Player of the Year and led JALC's team to a record 28-5 season. The Vols had won 11 straight games before the NJCAA Tournament was called off due to COVID-19.
Thumbs up to the new Paul Simon-Jim Edgar Prairie State Statesmanship Award, announced by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute and former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar this week. The award will spotlight government leaders whose work and style demonstrate "exemplary service in state and local government" in Illinois that "honors the best traditions of both parties," Molly Parker reported in The Southern this week. The award bears the name of two prominent Illinois politicians who were known for working closely with their colleagues across the aisle: the late Democratic Sen. Paul Simon and former Republican Gov. Jim Edgar. The award will honor those "who display exceptional leadership — especially leadership characterized by effectiveness, courage and vision," Simon Institute Director John Shaw said Monday.
Thumbs up to the Southern Illinois businesses that are experiencing an uptick in turkey sales this year. The pandemic is forcing us all to rethink our usual holiday plans, and businesses are feeling that (in good ways and bad). A bright spot: Patty Welten, co-owner of Pat's BBQ in Murphysboro, said their smoked turkey orders this year stand at 140, a significant increase from their typical annual average of 40. Welten said she believes turkey sales are up because fewer people are relying on mom or dad or grandma or grandpa to do the cooking, Isaac Smith wrote in The Southern this week. A few area grocery stores said their turkey sales are about average, but sales at the Neighborhood Co-op in Carbondale have been particularly good this year. “We’re outpacing our sales last year at this point and people are buying smaller birds for sure,” Jason Hull, the prepared foods manager at the Co-op, said Wednesday. He said whole bird sales are up, and turkey breast sales are up, too, as smaller gatherings call for a smaller bird.
