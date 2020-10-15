Voice of The Southern: Thumbs down to COVID spread; thumbs up to return of cave venue

Thumbs down to the precarious situation in which Southern Illinois finds itself when it comes to the spread of COVID-19. This past Friday, seven Southern Illinois counties were added to the Illinois Department of Public Health's list of counties considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19 spread. The week before, only three counties were on the list. This increase represents a worrying trend. Earlier this week, IDPH reported that Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes all of deep Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its rolling seven-day positivity rate on Oct. 10. If a region's positivity rate stays at 8% for three consecutive days, the state can impose greater restrictions in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus, including banning indoor dining and drinking at restaurants and bars and limiting their hours. Thankfully, Southern Illinois' positivity rate was below 8% for Oct. 11 and 12 (the most current state data is a few days old), so we seem to be in the clear for now. Whether you agree with added mitigations or not, they're a possibility if our metrics get too high. Wear your mask, wash your hands, and follow public health guidance.