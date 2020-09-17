Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up SIU, thumbs down to COVID-19 numbers

Thumbs up to Southern Illinois University's plan to expand its Africana Studies Department. According to a story published in The Southern last week, the department, which was founded in 1968, focuses on the study of African peoples, on the African continent and around the world. The department has been neglected by university administration for too long. SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane, as well as two Africana Studies professors, pointed out in the story that the plan to expand the department comes at the perfect time, with the country's current reckoning on racial injustice, and the nearing-retirement age of all three of the current Africana Studies professors in the department. "Diversity" and "inclusion" have been buzzwords on the SIU campus for years — finally, administration is putting one foot in front of the other to make them more than buzzwords. We're especially inspired by Lane's view that aside from growing the Africana Studies Department for students wishing to major in the topic, the expansion seeks to expose all SIU students to a diversity of experiences. "The idea is we want our students to leave having some capstone experience as it relates to diversity and inclusion," he said.
Thumbs down to the fact that, as of last week, three Southern Illinois counties — Jackson, Williamson and Pulaski — are at the warning level for COVID-19 spread. Yes, that’s down from past weeks. And, yes, rolling positivity rates are dropping in our region and state. But it is still too much. We realize COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere any time soon, as it will take a vaccine to truly stop the virus in its tracks. But we still need to remain vigilant in keeping the virus out of our counties as best we can. That means wearing a mask. It means social distancing. It means staying at home if you feel sick. It means being smart. We understand that it may be getting old hearing this every week, but the fact remains that it needs to be said.
Thumbs up to the Carbondale Women for Change Big Event, which is set for Saturday. This year's event will focus on the group's Red Hen Garden, a community garden on Larch Street in northeast Carbondale. Event organizers told The Southern this week that one of their goals is to educate young people about gardening and healthy eating. The annual Big Event typically includes a Unity March, and this year, due to the pandemic, the march will instead be a motorcade parade from Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church to the garden. Thumbs up to the volunteers who have been growing the produce at Red Hen this year, too — they've produced a variety of produce that is given away to anyone in the community, including tomatoes, greens, cucumbers and watermelon (and a lot more). This year has been hard for all of us. We admire these women for rolling up their sleeves and digging in the dirt (literally) to make positive change in the community.
Thumbs up to the life of Mark Newman, an SIU Hall of Famer who died this past week at age 71. Newman was a front office executive for the New York Yankees during their run of five World Series titles from 1996 through 2009. Newman helped the Saluki baseball team to the 1969 College World Series as a pitcher, going 2-0 with a 0.32 ERA in 16 appearances as the Salukis lost to USC in the national championship game. He also served as SIU’s pitching coach from 1972-80, and then was hired as Old Dominion's head coach in 1981 and went 321-167-3 in nine seasons. Newman was inducted into Old Dominion's Hall of Fame in 1997 and the SIU Hall of Fame in 2000. Mike Reis, SIU's Hall of Fame broadcaster, tweeted that "Mark Newman is critical to my career and to a program I love, @SIU_Baseball. Patient when I needed it as a rookie in the late '70s. Inpatient when I needed it. He believed in me before I did."
Thumbs up to All Salukis Vote, an effort put forth by SIU School of Law students Dan Asonye and Andrew Jarmer to get people to vote. “We thought it was a good way to get as many people as possible involved in the democratic process,” Asonye said. All Salukis Vote will sponsor a voter registration drive Saturday through Sept. 22, which is the nonpartisan national holiday National Voter Registration Day. And because of COVID-19, the primary efforts of All Salukis Vote will be online. Asonye said they will run a campaign to register voters on the Snapchat social media platform. Snapchat users will see an ad pop up that includes a link to register to vote.
