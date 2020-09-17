Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up SIU, thumbs down to COVID-19 numbers

Thumbs up to Southern Illinois University's plan to expand its Africana Studies Department. According to a story published in The Southern last week, the department, which was founded in 1968, focuses on the study of African peoples, on the African continent and around the world. The department has been neglected by university administration for too long. SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane, as well as two Africana Studies professors, pointed out in the story that the plan to expand the department comes at the perfect time, with the country's current reckoning on racial injustice, and the nearing-retirement age of all three of the current Africana Studies professors in the department. "Diversity" and "inclusion" have been buzzwords on the SIU campus for years — finally, administration is putting one foot in front of the other to make them more than buzzwords. We're especially inspired by Lane's view that aside from growing the Africana Studies Department for students wishing to major in the topic, the expansion seeks to expose all SIU students to a diversity of experiences. "The idea is we want our students to leave having some capstone experience as it relates to diversity and inclusion," he said.