Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to all 2020 graduates in Southern Illinois

Thumbs up to all of our graduates in Southern Illinois. Whether it’s the college graduates, high school graduates or those finishing eighth grade — we’re proud of you all. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the closures that have come with it, regular ceremonies have gone by the wayside this year. But schools across the region are getting creative with the way they’re going to celebrate this year. Plus, families are doing the same thing. It’s good because our graduates deserve it. This hasn’t exactly been the easiest year for anybody — imagine trying to have to finish your studies around all of this. In any case, congrats to all of Class of COVID-19 graduates at SIU, John A. Logan College and all of our colleges, high schools and junior high schools in Southern Illinois. Now, go out and make us all proud.