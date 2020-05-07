Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to all 2020 graduates in Southern Illinois

Thumbs up to all of our graduates in Southern Illinois. Whether it’s the college graduates, high school graduates or those finishing eighth grade — we’re proud of you all. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the closures that have come with it, regular ceremonies have gone by the wayside this year. But schools across the region are getting creative with the way they’re going to celebrate this year. Plus, families are doing the same thing. It’s good because our graduates deserve it. This hasn’t exactly been the easiest year for anybody — imagine trying to have to finish your studies around all of this. In any case, congrats to all of Class of COVID-19 graduates at SIU, John A. Logan College and all of our colleges, high schools and junior high schools in Southern Illinois. Now, go out and make us all proud.
Thumbs up to those in Southern Illinois who are helping make face shields for local health care workers. Bernie Henneberger and Darren Haney used 3D printers to deliver about 200 face shields to Southern Illinois Healthcare, even after Haney passed away April 11. Henneberger continued the project in memory of his best friend, and still has 40 shields to deliver. In addition, Dallas Terry, career education coordinator at Carbondale Community High School, has helped CCHS print the face shields. Plus, a group in Marion that includes Dev Glass, Andrew Wilson, Tyler Young and others have been using the activity of printing the face shields as a bonding opportunity between parents and children. We’re sure that there are others we’ve left out, as well. Regardless, kudos to everybody joining the fight against the coronavirus.
Thumbs up to a documentary in the works about one of Southern Illinois’ favorite sons, John A. Logan. Dave Danielson, of Des Moines, Iowa, formed a film company called Life in Pictures and is putting the piece together. “The more I researched," Danielson said, "the more I found that he was remarkable." Danielson has been working on the script for the film since the 1990s, and has recently acquired the help of Mike Jones, of the General John A. Logan Museum in Murphysboro, to help him with the film. This movie should get the word out about Logan. “I think a majority of people don’t think much about Logan. People will be amazed. He was on a first-name basis with Grant, Lincoln and Sherman. He served in Congress with Jefferson Davis. He is mentioned in Mark Twain’s biography, and Frederick Douglass said some nice things about him," Jones said.
Thumbs up to the anonymous person who wrote a $10,000 check to Carbondale’s Good Samaritan House — all because of the efforts of Carbondale Closed Mic Night. The entertainment group started in response to restrictions placed on bars and restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Musicians upload videos of themselves playing songs every Tuesday and then they're reposted on the Carbondale Closed Mic Night Facebook page, and a different nonprofit or charitable group is chosen each week and artists encourage viewers to donate. So, cheers to everyone involved and everybody giving during this time of need.
Thumbs up to the fact that Lake Murphysboro and Kinkaid Lake opened last week after a lot of confusion as to if that was actually going to be the case. In short, last week, Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens announced that the sites would be opening May 1 when the stay-home order was modified. Then, a couple of days later, he announced that the sites would not be opening. Finally, on Friday morning, Stephens announced that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources was going to open the parks after all. It was some much-needed good news for everybody.
