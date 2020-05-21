Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to being on track to move to next phase, thumbs down to record unemployment

Thumbs up to all parts of Illinois being on track to move to the next phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to reopen the state. By moving into the “Recovery” phase next week, offices, salons, barbershops and manufacturers will begin to return with some capacity restrictions. I think that’s news that we all can get behind. Gov. Pritzker also announced this week that some outdoor dining can be utilized in this next phase, although details are still being worked on with that. “Now we all realize there will be no swift rescue, no knight in shining armor in the form of a vaccine or an antiviral that will sweep in and return our lives to normal before the summer comes. Our transmission balance is tenuous and business as usual could set off another wave of infections that threatens our lives and livelihoods,” said lead epidemiologist at University of Chicago Medicine Dr. Emily Landon. Yes, we know this is difficult for all of us. But the numbers are proving that we are doing the right thing. The number of active cases here in our region is getting lower, so we’re doing things right. If we stay on the path, good things will happen. As reopening begins, we need to continue helping our neighbors by adhering to social-distancing guidelines and wearing masks in public.