Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Bucky dome donation, Marion murals

Thumbs up to the donation of artifacts belonging to the late R. Buckminster Fuller, which returned to the Dome Home in Carbondale last week. Fuller's family donated 3,500 books that Fuller had in his personal library while he lived in the dome on Forest Street in the 1960s, along with a writing desk, a large woodcut that hung in the home, Eames chairs and two Chinese foo dogs. The R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Not-For-Profit has been working for years to restore the geodesic dome-shaped home to its original state when the famous professor, thinker and inventor lived there. This donation really ups the ante, turning the restored home into a true reflection of Fuller's life in Southern Illinois and his impact on our local community and the world. RBF Dome NFP volunteers will even be able to arrange the books the way they actually sat on the bookcase, thanks to a photo taken by the late Ben Gelman, a photographer, editor and columnist for The Southern, which showed exactly how Fuller arranged the volumes on the shelf. "This helps people connect his legacy to Southern Illinois and to SIU," said Benjamin Lowder, director of the Center for Spirituality and Sustainability at SIU Edwardsville and a RBF Dome NFP board member.