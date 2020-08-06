Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Cairo port project, thumbs down to rising COVID-19 numbers

Thumbs up to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and State Sen. Dale Fowler for announcing $40 million in state funds for Cairo’s proposed port project. The project is one that is hoped to revitalize the city and the region. Immediately, the state will give $4 million in grants for the project. Officials say they need $75 million for the project, and the remaining $35 million will come from private investors. “Thank you to everyone who never gave up hope,” Fowler said this week during an event where the governor announced the funds. Speaking of Fowler, a bonus thumbs up goes out to the Republican state senator. Fowler, since being elected to his seat in 2016, has taken up Cairo’s revitalization as a personal project. He has said on more than one occasion, Tuesday included, that the port will be a shot in the arm not just to the city but for the region. A total of 500 direct jobs will be generated when the project is complete, which is obviously good for everybody.