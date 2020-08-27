Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Carbondale Council, thumbs down to virus numbers

Thumbs up to the Carbondale City Council for voting not to impose a bar curfew in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Look, we get it, COVID-19 is all over our region and everyone is looking for ways to slow it down. But, our local businesses have been through enough. They’re hurting enough as it is. And, as councilperson Tom Grant said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, most bar owners and patrons are doing a good job of enforcing safety regulations. “I think it’ll hurt them and might close them,” he said. Plus, for most establishments in Carbondale, a majority of their money is made after 10 p.m. The vote could have shut down bars at 10:30. There are ways to slow COVID-19, like wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. These things can both still be down after 10:30 inside Carbondale businesses.
Thumbs down to still having plenty of local counties on the Illinois Department of Public Health warning list for COVID-19. For the past week, Franklin, Jefferson, Randolph, Union, White and Williamson counties have been on the list, which also included Clinton, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties in the St. Louis Metro East area. We don’t expect our region’s numbers to run around overnight; it will certainly take a lot of time — and effort. Keep wearing your masks. Keep on social distancing. And keep being smart about it. The numbers are telling us that some of our efforts are paying off. Let’s keep it up.
Thumbs up to the SIU football team, who came in 24th in the STATS Perform FCS preseason top 25 poll this week, the program's first preseason ranking since 2011. Of course, the Salukis, like many teams this fall, have postponed their season to the spring. SIU returns seven starters on offense and five on defense, and could make some noise once the season starts again in the spring. SIU was one of five teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the STATS preseason top 25, led by three-time defending national champion North Dakota State at No. 1. Northern Iowa was third, South Dakota State was fifth, and Illinois State was ninth.
Thumbs up to a Carterville-based nonprofit that is helping local families get diapers for babies. The Got You Covered diaper program gave away 17,000 diapers to families in Williamson and Jackson counties, and a few outlying areas in 2019, and is on pace to do even more in 2020. Co-founder Evelyn Fuqua said more than 12,000 diapers were distributed in the first half of this year. Fuqua, a former Crainville mayor and councilwoman, said she and co-founder Michelle Parker-Clark formed Got You Covered after witnessing a need at Lighthouse Shelter in Marion for people who are homeless. After leaving the shelter, some parents would return asking for a few more diapers to help get them through a night or a week. Anyone needing access to diapers, or who wants to make a donation of diapers to Got You Covered, should call Fuqua at 618-922-6355 or reach out through the organization’s Facebook page.
Thumbs up to Southern Illinois Motor Xpress, a company in Perry County that lent a hand to help clean up storm debris at Weitzel Cemetery near Cutler. June McDaniel took over maintenance of the cemetery, which is on the former Captain Mine property, after her father died. After the Aug. 10 storm came through, McDaniel figured it would cost a lot of money to have the debris cleaned up. But Mark Arbeiter, owner of Southern Illinois Motor Xpress, had other plans. Arbeiter looked at the damage and decided they could set some of the trees back in place. “I’m not some sort of superhero. She’s really the hero here. She’s mowing and takes care of the cemetery all the time,” Arbeiter said. “What we did was little. We just helped.”
