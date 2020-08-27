Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Carbondale Council, thumbs down to virus numbers

Thumbs up to the Carbondale City Council for voting not to impose a bar curfew in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Look, we get it, COVID-19 is all over our region and everyone is looking for ways to slow it down. But, our local businesses have been through enough. They’re hurting enough as it is. And, as councilperson Tom Grant said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, most bar owners and patrons are doing a good job of enforcing safety regulations. “I think it’ll hurt them and might close them,” he said. Plus, for most establishments in Carbondale, a majority of their money is made after 10 p.m. The vote could have shut down bars at 10:30. There are ways to slow COVID-19, like wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. These things can both still be down after 10:30 inside Carbondale businesses.