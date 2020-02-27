Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Carterville girls basketball, thumbs down to virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thumbs up to the fact the City of Carbondale will finally begin the first phase of improving Oakland Avenue early next month. Anyone who has driven on the road recently knows what we’re talking about — it’s not fun for anybody. On Monday, crews will begin the process of removing and replacing the street’s pavement, curbs and gutters, as well as sidewalk and driveway aprons. It will also replace existing storm sewers. The project will also add dedicated bike lanes in both directions. That’s music to our ears. City Manager Gary Williams said that contractor E.T. Simonds is projecting a completion date of summer 2021 for the entire project, which will come in three phases.

Thumbs up to the SIU men’s basketball team as it wrapped up its home season Wednesday. Sure, the Salukis fell to Indiana State in the home finale, but we’d say the 2019-20 season was a success — even though there’s still games to be played. SIU was picked to finish last in the Missouri Valley Conference, but, with one game to go, currently sits tied for fourth place with the Sycamores — and can do no worse than sixth place when it’s all said and done. The Salukis wrap up the regular season Saturday at Missouri State, and the conference tournament opens next week. The future looks bright for Bryan Mullins’ Saluki squad.

Thumbs down to SIU Carbondale losing a key member of its staff. Jennifer DeHaemers, the associate provost for enrollment management, will be leaving to become Central Michigan University's first vice president of student recruitment and retention. DeHaemers was the first full-time hire in the position at SIUC since 2011, and helped the university increase freshman-to-sophomore retention and increased undergraduate applications and admissions for freshman and transfer students for fall 2020 — the university's first such increase in many years. “SIU is a terrific university and I’m not leaving for any other reason other than the fact that this position at Central Michigan really provides me the next step in my career ladder. I really feel like the work I’ve done and the work other people have done is really turning the university around,” she said. We wish nothing but the best for DeHaemers in her future.

