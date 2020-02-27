Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Carterville girls basketball, thumbs down to virus

Thumbs up to the Carterville girls basketball team, who will play for a chance at a Class 2A state championship this weekend in Normal. The Lions (31-2) will face Chicago Marshall (21-10) in the semifinal game Friday at 7:15 p.m. on the campus of Illinois State University. This is Carterville’s first-ever trip to the semifinal in girls basketball. With a win Friday, the Lions will play the winner of Pleasant Plains and Port Byron Riverdale in the state title game Saturday. Carterville earned the trip after defeating Teutopolis on Monday night in the super-sectional in a game that went to the wire. Do Southern Illinois proud, girls, we’re all pulling for you.
Thumbs down to the news that a spread of the coronavirus in the United States is imminent. “It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but more really a question of when it will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here in Illinois, officials are taking proactive steps against the virus, saying that while the risk to the public is currently low, precaution is necessary. IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the release the department is “working with health care providers and local public health officials, the (CDC), and other state agencies to coordinate a robust response and take every possible step we can to prepare." Here’s hoping we can quash this virus soon.
Thumbs up to the fact the City of Carbondale will finally begin the first phase of improving Oakland Avenue early next month. Anyone who has driven on the road recently knows what we’re talking about — it’s not fun for anybody. On Monday, crews will begin the process of removing and replacing the street’s pavement, curbs and gutters, as well as sidewalk and driveway aprons. It will also replace existing storm sewers. The project will also add dedicated bike lanes in both directions. That’s music to our ears. City Manager Gary Williams said that contractor E.T. Simonds is projecting a completion date of summer 2021 for the entire project, which will come in three phases.
Thumbs up to the SIU men’s basketball team as it wrapped up its home season Wednesday. Sure, the Salukis fell to Indiana State in the home finale, but we’d say the 2019-20 season was a success — even though there’s still games to be played. SIU was picked to finish last in the Missouri Valley Conference, but, with one game to go, currently sits tied for fourth place with the Sycamores — and can do no worse than sixth place when it’s all said and done. The Salukis wrap up the regular season Saturday at Missouri State, and the conference tournament opens next week. The future looks bright for Bryan Mullins’ Saluki squad.
Thumbs down to SIU Carbondale losing a key member of its staff. Jennifer DeHaemers, the associate provost for enrollment management, will be leaving to become Central Michigan University's first vice president of student recruitment and retention. DeHaemers was the first full-time hire in the position at SIUC since 2011, and helped the university increase freshman-to-sophomore retention and increased undergraduate applications and admissions for freshman and transfer students for fall 2020 — the university's first such increase in many years. “SIU is a terrific university and I’m not leaving for any other reason other than the fact that this position at Central Michigan really provides me the next step in my career ladder. I really feel like the work I’ve done and the work other people have done is really turning the university around,” she said. We wish nothing but the best for DeHaemers in her future.