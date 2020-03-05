Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Carterville girls, Domask; thumbs down to Tornado Alley's shift

Thumbs up to Dan Mahony beginning his tenure as president of Southern Illinois University. Mahony took his role officially Monday, becoming the permanent replacement for former president Randy Dunn, who resigned amid significant outcry over his involvement in a drafted piece of legislation that would have split the SIU System. J. Kevin Dorsey, a former dean of SIU School of Medicine, had been serving as interim president since July 2018. Mahony said this week that part of his role is to unify the divided system. “A big part of my job is working with the politicians trying to get as much support for the system as we can. You know, again, as we talk about resource allocation between the campuses, part of this the issue is do we get enough allocation from the state to start with,” he said.