Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to county clerks, thumbs down to COVID-19

Thumbs up to the region's county clerks. Election season is stressful for all of us — this year especially so. The challenges brought by the pandemic this year, and the mail-in and early voting that surged along with them, made things complicated for county clerks. But, we applaud them and their staff members for their hard work. Many clerks in the region, along with the required mail-in ballots, offered curbside voting and drop-boxes for mail-in ballots, allowing voters to make their voices heard while maintaining safety in this incredibly strange and often scary time. Hats off to our local county clerks.

Thumbs down to the continued spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and around the country. Illinois on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began. The state's reported COVID-19 cases broke the single-day record on Thursday, as well. As we head into the holiday season and the dark, cold days of winter, it's going to be tough to adhere to the public guidelines we know work to stem the spread of the virus. Many of us are going to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas away from our loved ones. It's going to feel bad this year, but it's the right thing to do. Let's not get complacent. Wear your mask if you must be close to others. Wash your hands. Maintain social distancing. What we do now does affect the future.