Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to DCEO grant; thumbs down to Census response rate

Thumbs down to the low Census response rate across Southern Illinois. As of Monday, only about 46% of Carbondale households had responded to the 2020 Census survey. Throughout the region, most Southern Illinois counties have a response rate significantly below that of the overall Illinois response rate of just shy of 69%. In Jackson County on the whole, the response rate to date is 56%. Three counties — Alexander, Pope and Hardin — have response rates under 50%. Hardin County’s is the lowest, with more than two-thirds of households not responding. We cannot stress this enough: That’s not good. It is putting at risk millions of federal dollars for infrastructure improvements, education and social service programs, plus a low response rate could also dilute the region’s political representation in Congress and the state legislature as maps are redrawn following every decennial census count based on population. The message here is simple: Respond. People who have yet to get counted are encouraged to do so by returning a paper packet by mail if they received one, filling out the form online at my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020 for English-language speakers; 844-468-2020 for Spanish-language speakers; or 844-467-2020 from a TDD phone system for the deaf or hard of hearing.