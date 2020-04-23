Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Don Welge's legacy, thumbs down to COVID-19's wrath

Thumbs down to the situations in Mount Vernon and Randolph County playing out right now. In Mount Vernon, nearly 70 residents and employees of a long-term care facility, GreenTree at Mt. Vernon, have tested positive for COVID-19. And Randolph County has one of the highest COVID-19 per-capita infection rates in Illinois, according to The Southern Illinoisan’s analysis of Illinois Department of Public Health data. As of last week, Randolph County, and neighboring Monroe County, both had known infection rates of about 150 per 100,000 people. These were the highest rates of any county south of Kankakee. The two counties with the highest infection rates were Cook County (including Chicago and county cases), at about 370 per 100,000 people, and Lake County, at about 270 per 100,000 people.“I don’t want my residents to let their guard down. I want them to understand that what they have been doing is reflecting on why we have people recovering, and why we’re starting to see a slow-down in cases,” said Angie Oathout, administrator of the Randolph County Health Department. In Mount Vernon, the state has contracted with the Drury Inn to provide alternative housing to employees working at GreenTree so that they can protect their families. We all knew the coronavirus was going to hit hard in Southern Illinois, so here’s hoping the situations will continue to get better.