Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Jerry Sloan, thumbs down to Jackson County spike

Thumbs up to the life of Jerry Sloan, a McLeansboro native and basketball coaching legend who died last week at age 78. Sloan has a storied career in basketball. He was a two-time All-NBA player for the Chicago Bulls in the 1960s. He led the University of Evansville to two college Division II national championships. He coached the Utah Jazz for 23 years, winning 1,221 games — the fourth-most in NBA history. He was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. That’s quite the resume. But Sloan was fiercely loyal to Southern Illinois. "More than anything else, he still thinks as Southern Illinois and McLeansboro as his home. And he never left that … He's just so dedicated, and he was loyal. Loyal to the Jazz, loyal to McLeansboro. You won't find a better person as far as loyalty than Jerry Sloan. If there's anything that should be on his tombstone, it should be loyalty,” said longtime friend David Lee last week in a story in The Southern. Sloan, 78, leaves behind his wife, Tammy, and son, Brian Sloan, and daughters, Kathy Sloan Wood and Holly Sloan Parish, and stepson, Rhett. Jerry Sloan was married to his high school sweetheart, Bobbye, for 41 years before she died in 2004 of pancreatic cancer.