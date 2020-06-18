Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Juneteenth, thumbs down to cancellations

Thumbs up to the renewed interest this year in Juneteenth. Juneteenth, as Molly Parker wrote for Thursday's edition, commemorates June 19, 1865. On that day, 155 years ago, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the now-famous Order No. 3. It read, in part, that “in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.” Freedmen were required to “remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages” and told they were “not allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.” Juneteenth is a bittersweet holiday. The message informing those Galveston staves of their freedom reached them two years after Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth celebrates freedom — delayed. “What we’re celebrating is we waited and waited and waited and what we’d finally been praying for, and asking for happened — and two years later, we found out about it,” Father Joseph Brown said. There are several Juneteenth events planned around the region on Friday and Saturday. Nancy Maxwell, who helped organize a Friday Juneteenth event in Carbondale, said she has noticed renewed interest in the holiday this year. "... Now that the blinders are coming off of people of all races, Juneteenth seems to be a very important day,” Maxwell said.