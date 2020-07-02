Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Lasse Sorensen, thumbs down to no masks

Thumbs up to local chef Lasse Sorensen, who later this month will have his new television show, “Food is Love,” premiere on Nine PBS out of St. Louis. Sorensen, who owns and operates Tom's Place in De Soto with his wife, Maryjane, said the real stars of the show are the people he interviews. “They are chefs and I’m a chef. Being in the food business, we kind of speak the same language,” he said. The 13-episode series is written and produced by Southern Illinois native Jason Pinkston, and it will have support from Executive Producer Julie Chen Moonves, who happens to be host of “Big Brother” and “The Talk” on CBS. “Food is Love” will air at 7:30 p.m. July 13 on the 9 Network PBS St. Louis following “Living St Louis.”

Thumbs down to people — in Southern Illinois and beyond — not practicing social distancing measures and not wearing masks. The growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region, state and country should be a big enough sign that we are not yet through this pandemic. Heck, the numbers show we’re aren’t as close to being at the end of this as many had thought. In a story this week in The Southern, local health department officials all said that we’re not out of the woods yet. We all must do our parts to be careful so that things don't get worse. “It does become difficult to continue to stress to people that they need to take precautions when the numbers are currently low for us,” said Bart Hagston, administrator for the Jackson County Health Department, adding that Jackson County, or other places, are “a heartbeat away” from another outbreak. That’s so true. So let’s heed their warnings. Use social distancing measures, be careful out there, and please wear a mask.