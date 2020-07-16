Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to legacies of Grissom, Schaefer

Thumbs up to the legacies of two prominent Southern Illinoisans who died this past week, former Murphysboro Mayor Chris Grissom and Monsignor Ken Schaefer. Grissom, who also was a two-time Jackson County Republican Party chair, died Sunday; Schaefer, who, for the past 26 years served as pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Herrin, Holy Spirit in Carterville, and Sacramental Minister to St. Paul's Parish in Johnston City, passed away Saturday. Both were remembered this past week as leaders in their communities, as well as being good people. “As far as Father Ken, you couldn’t find a better human being. He was quite a leader. Father Ken just brought a lot of joy and happiness to people,” Brenda Brewster, who worked on fundraising for the new Our Lady of Mount Carmel Regional Catholic School, said in a story about Schaefer on Thursday. “He also was willing to help other people. There’s just not enough people like that,” former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar said Monday of Grissom. Both men will be missed greatly throughout Southern Illinois.