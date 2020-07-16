Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to legacies of Grissom, Schaefer

Thumbs up to the legacies of two prominent Southern Illinoisans who died this past week, former Murphysboro Mayor Chris Grissom and Monsignor Ken Schaefer. Grissom, who also was a two-time Jackson County Republican Party chair, died Sunday; Schaefer, who, for the past 26 years served as pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Herrin, Holy Spirit in Carterville, and Sacramental Minister to St. Paul's Parish in Johnston City, passed away Saturday. Both were remembered this past week as leaders in their communities, as well as being good people. “As far as Father Ken, you couldn’t find a better human being. He was quite a leader. Father Ken just brought a lot of joy and happiness to people,” Brenda Brewster, who worked on fundraising for the new Our Lady of Mount Carmel Regional Catholic School, said in a story about Schaefer on Thursday. “He also was willing to help other people. There’s just not enough people like that,” former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar said Monday of Grissom. Both men will be missed greatly throughout Southern Illinois.
Thumbs down to the situation playing out in Cairo over a possible nursing home closure. On Wednesday, an Alexander County judge issued a temporary restraining order against Aperion Care Cairo, barring the nursing home from involuntarily relocating residents for at least 10 days. This comes after Aperion Care informed employees last week it planned to close the facility, the only nursing home in Alexander and Pulaski counties that is certified to accept people enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid. Alexander County State’s Attorney Zach Gowin, in seeking the temporary restraining order and injunction, argued in a court filing that the company has failed to provide adequate notification to residents and their family members or representatives about the closure plans and their appeal rights as prescribed by the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act. Gowin’s filing said his office was informed that Aperion Care Cairo had set targets for staff to relocate five to 10 of the facility’s nearly 50 residents per day beginning this past Monday. Those residents deserve better, as do the employees. Here’s hoping a better solution plays out for everybody involved.
Thumbs up to the federal government for rescinding a rule that could have yanked visas from international students taking only online courses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, SIU President Dan Mahony thanked higher education leaders, advocacy organizations and elected officials at the state and federal levels who advocated for rescinding the federal directive. He said the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement rule affecting student visas threatened to stifle SIU's ability "to provide full educational opportunities to our international students." SIU is reopening campus and welcoming back students next month for the start of the fall semester, meaning that most international students likely could have met the federal government’s requirement for taking at least one in-person class, at least initially. SIU plans to offer a mix of in-person, online and hybrid courses.
Thumbs down to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region and state. Whether we like it not, the coronavirus isn’t going anywhere and its effects are still to be determined. But guess what? We all can do our part by practicing social distancing and wearing masks. Want to see high school football played in the fall? Wear a mask. Want schools to open next month? Wear a mask. Want to attend a concert with all of your friends? Wear a mask. All of us can play a part in getting this under control. It’s happened in other parts of the world and it can happen here, too. Here in Illinois, we're on the right path — so, let’s continue down that road and rid ourselves of this nasty virus.
