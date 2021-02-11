Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Metropolis Works, Murphysboro Old Depot

Thumbs up to the news that Honeywell plans to reopen its Metropolis Works plant, which was shuttered in 2017. The company said on Tuesday it plans to restart the nation's only uranium conversion facility in early 2023, and preparations to do so will begin this year. Honeywell plans to hire 160 full-time employees and contractors by the end of 2022. Metropolis Mayor William McDaniel said the reopening is good news for his city, and the entire region — Honeywell was one of the largest employers in Massac County, and also employed workers from other Southern Illinois communities as well as Kentuckians. "I'm excited for our community and the region," McDaniel said. "Anything good for Metropolis is good for anyplace within driving distance to Metropolis." State Sen. Dale Fowler pointed out that the Honeywell reopening comes at the perfect time. “Now, after experiencing yet another major hit to our economy and workforce due to the COVID-19 crisis, it’s extremely encouraging that the facility is reopening and bringing much-need job opportunities back to the area,” Fowler said.