Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to One Shawnee, BlackOut Tuesday

Thumbs down to Little Caesars sign-shaker Quentin Casler's departure from Carbondale. Casler had become a Carbondale sensation after his exuberant sign-shaking and infectious good mood radiated from the corner of Oakland and Main streets, where he stood and danced and sang and tried to entice customers inside the Little Caesars for a hot-and-ready pizza. (It turns out, correspondent Brian Munoz discovered, he is also a beloved member of his church, a musician, and all-around good guy.) He made a lot of us smile during a time of anxiety and hardship. But, Carbondale code enforcement cited the restaurant, referencing an ordinance that prevents dreaded antics like waving a sign around in a commercial district. Casler is now at the Little Caesars in Marion. We hope Casler is enjoying himself in Marion, and we hope the people of Marion are enjoying his presence as much as we did in Carbondale. We hope someday Casler might be able to come back to Carbondale, which would require the city to revisit this piece of code. Judging from the reaction to our story about Casler, we think that may be in order.