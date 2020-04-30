Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Operation BBQ'd Hope, Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen

Thumbs down to a strange side-effect to the COVID-19 pandemic — fewer patients in local emergency rooms with heart attack and stroke symptoms. Sure, on the surface, that sounds like a good thing. Except it may not be. “We are extremely worried about this,” said Dr. Alejandro Hornik, a neurologist and neuroscience medical director with Southern Illinois Healthcare Brain and Spine Institute. People are getting out less, so doctors understand why the number of trauma patients they are seeing has decreased. But Hornik said the stay-at-home order does not have the same effect on the risk of stroke and heart attack. The reason for the low numbers? Fears, they say. “We are hearing stories of people not seeking ER treatment out of fear of contracting COVID or fear that the ER is full,” said Herby Voss, marketing director at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion. Don’t be afraid to visit emergency rooms if you have to, your life could depend on it.