Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Operation BBQ'd Hope, Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen

Thumbs up to Operation BBQ'd Hope, a program put together by the Hands of Hope Foundation and local barbecue organizations. The program is serving up barbecue meals to local health care workers throughout the region over the next few weeks. Those dining will be treated to brisket from BBQ Heroes, pulled pork and beans from 17th Street and Great Boars of Fire, chicken and potato salad from Chuck’s BBQ, chicken and coleslaw from Riley’s Smokehouse, and pork butts from Big Blues Que. The Rev. Troy Benitone, executive director of Hands of Hope Foundation, said the program has funds for some meals, but will need additional resources to serve all locations. Donations can be made through the Hands of Hope website, hohfoundation.org, or by texting 618-663-4636.
Speaking of food, thumbs up to The Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen, a unit of local chefs that are teaming up to feed the community. It started as the owners of Cristaudo’s, in Carbondale, looked for a way to support the community with meals. It has grown into more, with other local chefs joining the collaboration. The Collaborative Kitchen accepts orders online until 8 p.m. Thursdays, and meal pickup is on the following Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. behind Cristaudo’s. They currently distribute 125 meals to the Boys & Girls Club, which has adapted to serve any child or teen in the community who needs a meal, and 30 meals to the Carbondale Warming Center on Saturdays.
Thumbs down to a strange side-effect to the COVID-19 pandemic — fewer patients in local emergency rooms with heart attack and stroke symptoms. Sure, on the surface, that sounds like a good thing. Except it may not be. “We are extremely worried about this,” said Dr. Alejandro Hornik, a neurologist and neuroscience medical director with Southern Illinois Healthcare Brain and Spine Institute. People are getting out less, so doctors understand why the number of trauma patients they are seeing has decreased. But Hornik said the stay-at-home order does not have the same effect on the risk of stroke and heart attack. The reason for the low numbers? Fears, they say. “We are hearing stories of people not seeking ER treatment out of fear of contracting COVID or fear that the ER is full,” said Herby Voss, marketing director at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion. Don’t be afraid to visit emergency rooms if you have to, your life could depend on it.
Thumbs up to a Murphysboro city-funded grant aimed at aiding small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said he, along with city employees Scott Evans and Sandra Ripley, developed the Murphysboro Economic Relief COVID-19 Event grant fund, which uses $38,000 from an old small business revolving loan fund that was established about a decade ago. Businesses that were in good financial standing as of March 16, and operating within Murphysboro's corporate limits with 10 employees or fewer, are eligible to have one general operating expense reimbursed by the city up to $1,000. It cannot be used for wages. Stephens said the goal for the grant is that it “eases some of the pressure to get through another month.”
Thumbs down to a snafu this week on the reopening (or not reopening) of Illinois Department of Resources sites in the region. It all started Monday when Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens announced that beginning Friday, Lake Murphysboro State Park and Kinkaid Lake State Park would be open. Then, on Wednesday, he had to take it all back. “I felt like I was working off of official information,” Stephens told The Southern, when, it turns out he wasn’t. So, it turns out, the two IDNR parks will not open Friday after all. When asked what caused the confusion, Stephens said it was his understanding there were two lists — the list with the parks to open Friday and a list of parks to open at a later date. We’ll all just have to wait for them all to open at a later date.
