Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to our medical professionals, political candidates, Herrin City Council

Thumbs up to all the doctors, nurses, medical professionals and volunteers across Southern Illinois working their tails off to help us all get through the coronavirus pandemic. Things are most certainly going to get worse before they get better, and life right now isn’t exactly easy right now. But life will go on, and the only way we’re going to get through this is together. There are a lot of good people out there helping one another get meals, get groceries and get on with regular life as much as possible. We give kudos to all of you out there.

Thumbs up to all the athletes around the region who had their seasons cut short because of the pandemic and social distancing measures. No, we’re not saying we’re happy for you. We’re saying that we feel for you all. Bluntly put, it sucks that seasons have come to halt in all corners of the country, and it’s tough to put in all that work just to not play. We get it. It happened to the SIU women’s basketball team. John A. Logan College’s men’s basketball team had a chance at a national championship. Spring sports at SIU are done. There are stories like this all over our region. We feel for you all.

