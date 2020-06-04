Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Phase 3, thumbs down to Burns sentencing delay

Thumbs up to the state moving into Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan. With everything else going on in the word today, it’s easy to forget we still face the COVID-19 pandemic. This past week, more businesses started opening all over Southern Illinois and the rest of the state. Restaurants and bars can serve customers outdoors, and it’s good to have that back. Yes, some owners are still being cautious, as are customers. But, that’s the way it’s going to be for a while. It’s going to take some time to get back on our feet from this and adjust to everything going on around us. A bonus thumbs up to everyone still in masks practicing social distancing. Be patient, folks, we’ll get there.
Thumbs down to the delay of Brian Burns' sentencing for a murder he committed in 2016. Burns was convicted in December of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in the murder of his estranged wife, Carla Burns. He was supposed to be sentenced Tuesday, but Burns’ attorney Duane Verity was not ready to proceed with sentencing. The reason: “We had no idea this was set today,” Verity told the court. This is Burns’ second sentencing hearing for this crime. The first was set for March, but had to be continued when paperwork was not filed to bring him from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Sentencing is now set for Sept. 8.
Thumbs up to legislation signed this week that legalized the sale of cocktails to go in Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation in an effort to help businesses recover from losses incurred from COVID-19 restrictions, and allows restaurants and bars to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed, labeled containers with a tamper-evident cap, or sealed by an employee of the liquor license holder. This is a creative solution to help businesses in our state recover from the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic. It may take some time for it to be implemented in local cities, as leaders are going through the new law. “We’ve been trying to do everything we can to assist businesses and approach everything with an open mind. We just need some time to talk it through,” said Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams.
Thumbs up to Steve Heckel and his family for their ownership of Crab Orchard Golf Club in Carterville. The Heckels announced recently that they were selling the golf course at auction. The course, which was built in 1959, has been in the Heckel family since Steve’s father bought a piece of the course in the early 1960s and took over full ownership in the 1970s. "I tell people I'm working on my third retirement, but I've been here 52 years. I own a place in Florida, a condo in Florida where I spend three months in the winter time, and I want to get some downtime. I'm 74 years old, and I want to have some time for myself," Steve said in a story this week. Well, cheers, Steve. Enjoy your retirement.
Thumbs up to the buzz surrounding this coming season’s Saluki football squad. Over the past week, SIU’s football team was ranked 19th in the Athlon Sports preseason top 25 poll, and HERO Sports ranked the Salukis at No. 22 in their preseason poll. It’s been a while since the team has had this kind of preseason buzz. The Salukis return 15 starters from last year's 7-5 squad that finished tied for third place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Last season, SIU was one of only three FCS teams that beat an FBS squad last year but was left out of the 24-team playoff field. Here’s hoping for a big year from Nick Hill’s boys.
