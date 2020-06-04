Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Phase 3, thumbs down to Burns sentencing delay

Thumbs up to legislation signed this week that legalized the sale of cocktails to go in Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation in an effort to help businesses recover from losses incurred from COVID-19 restrictions, and allows restaurants and bars to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed, labeled containers with a tamper-evident cap, or sealed by an employee of the liquor license holder. This is a creative solution to help businesses in our state recover from the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic. It may take some time for it to be implemented in local cities, as leaders are going through the new law. “We’ve been trying to do everything we can to assist businesses and approach everything with an open mind. We just need some time to talk it through,” said Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams.