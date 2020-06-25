Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Phase 4, SIH; thumbs down to GNC

Thumbs up to the announcement that Southern Illinois University will host several Missouri Valley Conference championships next year, including the MVC baseball tournament, the women's swimming and diving championship, the outdoor track and field championship, and the women's golf championship, which will be held in St. Charles, Missouri. The baseball tournament is returning to SIU for the first time since 1986; the swimming and diving championship is back after it was last hosted here in 2016; and the track and field championships were last held here in 2014. We are excited for the opportunity to show off all SIU and Carbondale have to offer.

Thumbs up to Southern Illinois Healthcare, which has dedicated time and effort to making it easier for patients to connect with loved ones during COVID-19 precautions. SIH had limited visitors to its facilities as part of the effort to slow the spread of the virus, and that meant people couldn’t be with their loved ones who were receiving care in its hospitals. Diane Honn is the new family connection coordinator for SIH — a position that was created to help patients stay in touch with their families. iPads are in use for video calls, and SIH has also purchased chargers that patients can use to keep their devices juiced up for communicating. SIH is also piloting a program of virtual rounding, in which doctors and nurses use an iPad to video conference with patients’ family members during rounds, allowing families to remain active in their loved one’s care. SIH also loosened some of its visitor restrictions: Adult inpatients who are not suspected of COVID-19 are allowed one visitor at a time from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; one support person may accompany patients undergoing surgery for the duration of the procedure; and COVID-19 patients may now receive visitors in end-of-life situations. We commend SIH for its creative solutions to COVID-19 problems. We’re also glad the state entering Phase 4 will allow more people to visit in person.