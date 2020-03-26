Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to pretty much everybody

Thumbs up to the Saluki Food Pantry and the Saluki Cares Student Emergency Fund. Both of these programs are stepping in to fill urgent needs for Southern Illinois University students who have been impacted by the stay-at-home order and SIU's decision to move to distance learning for the rest of the semester. The Saluki Food Pantry on Tuesday gave out bags of food to students who are struggling to buy groceries right now due to the loss of work and wages. And thumbs up to the donor who gave 1,700 meals to the pantry to allow them to do so. Saluki Cares, meanwhile, is providing students with laptops and other equipment to allow learning to continue while students and teachers aren't on campus, and is helping students with housing costs. SIU Carbondale Interim Chancellor John Dunn on Tuesday asked donors to step up and give money to allow the programs to continue to serve students, as the unprecedented current situation means an even greater number of students find themselves in need of the services. We know SIU has a strong network of alumni who have in the past couple of years raised significant money for scholarships and other school programs. The power of online social networking has brought alumni together in a virtual community already, even before social distancing. SIU's assistance program is just one example of the many worthy causes those of us who are able can support right now. We are grateful for all the donors who are helping these and other services continue to help. And, we're grateful for the future donors who we are confident will also step up in this incredible time of need.