Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to real estate market, New Simpson Hill school

Thumbs down to another Southern Illinois county being included in this past week's Illinois Department of Public Health warning list for COVID-19 spread. On Friday, IDPH added Hamilton County to the list, which is intended to help local people and officials make decisions about COVID-19 risk in their local communities. A county is added to the warning list if it meets two or more risk indicators. While it is disappointing that any Southern Illinois county is on the warning list, there was some good news last week as Williamson County was removed from the list after being at warning level for several weeks in a row. And, in past weeks, several Southern Illinois counties have been listed at once, so this appears to be a sign of progress. This progress is a sigh of relief, but we're by no means out of the woods. Let's remember we are one region, and we are all in this together. Continue wearing your mask, maintaining social distance, and washing your hands.