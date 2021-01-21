Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to return to Phase 4, vaccines

Thumbs up to Southern Illinois' return to Phase 4 in the state's Restore Illinois plan for combatting the spread of COVID-19. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that Region 5, which includes Southern Illinois, had reached metrics for COVID-19 test positivity rate and hospitalizations that allows businesses to operate with fewer restrictions. Indoor dining and bar service hadn't been allowed in the region since October, and restaurants and bars this week were welcoming patrons back inside. The loosening of some restrictions is a relief for local businesses, and it's also a slight sigh of relief that the virus' spread is lessening compared to this fall. Expected spikes around the holidays haven't materialized on a grand scale, meaning all of us who sacrificed holiday travel and togetherness with family and friends didn't so so in vain. However, the virus is still out there. More contagious variants are spreading around the world, and we must remain vigilant. We know that when the virus begins to spread more rapidly again, we could see restrictions put back in place. So, for your health, the health of your community, and the health of local businesses, do your part: Wear your mask, maintain physical distancing, and wash your hands frequently.
Thumbs up to Southern Illinois' health departments, who are working to vaccinate more people with the state's move to Phase 1B for the COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 1A for the vaccine included frontline health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities. Under Phase 1B, more people can get the vaccine, including people 65 and older and frontline workers who aren't in health care, like K-12 teachers, first responders, food and ag workers, grocery store employees and utility workers. Local health departments around Southern Illinois are registering eligible residents for Phase 1B vaccines and have vaccine clinics scheduled over the next few weeks.
Thumbs up to Williamson County Commissioner Brent Gentry, who volunteered to help residents register for the COVID-19 vaccine. He told The Southern this week that the state website to register for vaccine appointments is "hard to manage," so he stepped up to help. "As long as they qualify, I'll help them," Gentry said. He estimated he had signed up 50 people in two days, including people in their 90s who don't have a computer and people who have had trouble with the website. "This vaccine offers a sense of hope," Gentry told The Southern. "This is a sense of hope of getting back to normal." We agree, and we commend Gentry for stepping up to help his constituents access the vaccine.
Thumbs down to the news of Best Buy planning to close its Carbondale location. This follows the recent closures of the Carbondale Macy's, JCPenney and Pier 1. A representative from Best Buy told Carbondale's economic development director, Steve Mitchell, that the Carbondale store is one of the company's smaller locations, and that economic indicators for national retailers, even prior to the pandemic, led to the decision to close. Mitchell pointed to online retail as the biggest factor to these big box stores closing. That issue isn't unique to Carbondale. Mitchell did say there could be a silver lining in that the open spaces could create opportunities for other businesses. In the short term, commercial property values could decline, but in the long run, that may open up opportunities for business that couldn't afford retail space before, Mitchell said. We can only hope so.