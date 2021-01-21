Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to return to Phase 4, vaccines

Thumbs up to Southern Illinois' return to Phase 4 in the state's Restore Illinois plan for combatting the spread of COVID-19. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that Region 5, which includes Southern Illinois, had reached metrics for COVID-19 test positivity rate and hospitalizations that allows businesses to operate with fewer restrictions. Indoor dining and bar service hadn't been allowed in the region since October, and restaurants and bars this week were welcoming patrons back inside. The loosening of some restrictions is a relief for local businesses, and it's also a slight sigh of relief that the virus' spread is lessening compared to this fall. Expected spikes around the holidays haven't materialized on a grand scale, meaning all of us who sacrificed holiday travel and togetherness with family and friends didn't so so in vain. However, the virus is still out there. More contagious variants are spreading around the world, and we must remain vigilant. We know that when the virus begins to spread more rapidly again, we could see restrictions put back in place. So, for your health, the health of your community, and the health of local businesses, do your part: Wear your mask, maintain physical distancing, and wash your hands frequently.