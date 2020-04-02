Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to 'sewing warriors'; thumbs down to SIUC Delta Chi fraternity

Thumbs up to the fact that ground has finally been broken on the Holiday Inn Express development in Murphysboro. Work officially began on the hotel last week. The project was announced four years ago and will replace the demolished Apple tree Inn at the corner of Illinois 127 and Illinois 13. The project will become more visible in the coming weeks as E.T. Simonds begins work on the new entryway for the property. “It’s been a long, winding road. … I’m excited for the community,” said Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens. During a time when most of the news isn’t positive in the business world, it’s exciting to see a positive development in our community.

Thumbs up to the NCAA for allowing student-athletes who competed in spring sports — the athletes who lost the season because of the COVID-19 outbreak — an additional year of eligibility. Under the agreement, schools are required to offer the same amount of financial aid to athletes next season as they did this spring, unless those athletes were seniors. The NCAA offered schools flexibility to choose whether to offer the same amount of aid or offer less, and eased scholarship limits to account for incoming recruits in 2020-21. For big schools, this shouldn’t be a problem. But for smaller schools, like SIU, it poses a challenge. "We're looking at close to half a million dollars to make it work. Looking at the fact that we just lost a half a million dollars from the NCAA, it's going to be very tough, and there's going to have to be a lot of discussion to make it happen. But I will tell you this, it is a top priority for me, because doing right for the student-athletes is why I got into this,” said SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan.