Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to 'sewing warriors'; thumbs down to SIUC Delta Chi fraternity

Thumbs up to those who are offering their assistance to the COVID-19 pandemic with their sewing machines. These “sewing warriors” around Southern Illinois have made hundreds of homemade face masks for paramedics, nurses, doctors, nursing home staff, drivers, cooks and others whose jobs require that they keep showing up while the rest of us hunker down at home. “I just figure any kind of protection and a barrier from other people is better than nothing. It’s definitely not what they deserve, but it’s all I can do,” said Tammara Ozee, of Harrisburg. Even students are getting into the act. Murphysboro High School students in Lori Elwell's family consumer class were taught how to make masks via video, and they hope to have about 70 done by the end of the week.
Thumbs down to the Delta Chi fraternity at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, which had had its chapter recognition suspended “immediately and indefinitely” for violating the conditions of an administrative directive relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The directive, which was issued March 27 by SIUC Interim Chancellor John Dunn, was violated this past weekend when Carbondale Police responded to a house party hosted by members of the Delta Chi fraternity. “It was reported by the Carbondale Police Department that a fraternity in our community blatantly disregarded this message. This chapter will no longer be recognized by the University immediately and indefinitely,” Rachel Dunning, assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, wrote in an email announcing the suspension. The university is taking this seriously — as it should — as SIUC officials have sent correspondence to the fraternity and sorority community in regards to the coronavirus pandemic at least six times since mid-March. Look, we realize everybody is bored and we all want normal life to continue, but the more this keeps happening, the longer we’ll be ordered to stay home.
Thumbs up to the fact that ground has finally been broken on the Holiday Inn Express development in Murphysboro. Work officially began on the hotel last week. The project was announced four years ago and will replace the demolished Apple tree Inn at the corner of Illinois 127 and Illinois 13. The project will become more visible in the coming weeks as E.T. Simonds begins work on the new entryway for the property. “It’s been a long, winding road. … I’m excited for the community,” said Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens. During a time when most of the news isn’t positive in the business world, it’s exciting to see a positive development in our community.
Thumbs up to the NCAA for allowing student-athletes who competed in spring sports — the athletes who lost the season because of the COVID-19 outbreak — an additional year of eligibility. Under the agreement, schools are required to offer the same amount of financial aid to athletes next season as they did this spring, unless those athletes were seniors. The NCAA offered schools flexibility to choose whether to offer the same amount of aid or offer less, and eased scholarship limits to account for incoming recruits in 2020-21. For big schools, this shouldn’t be a problem. But for smaller schools, like SIU, it poses a challenge. "We're looking at close to half a million dollars to make it work. Looking at the fact that we just lost a half a million dollars from the NCAA, it's going to be very tough, and there's going to have to be a lot of discussion to make it happen. But I will tell you this, it is a top priority for me, because doing right for the student-athletes is why I got into this,” said SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!