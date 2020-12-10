Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to SIH, Siteman partnership; thumbs down to FOID backlog

Thumbs down to the continued backlog in Firearm Ownership Identification card and concealed carry license applications. Capitol News Illinois reported this week that, according to Illinois State Police, the current average processing time for new FOID applications is 121 days, and for new CCL applications, it's 145 days. ISP said on Tuesday the processing times "are unacceptable." ISP reported a 167% increase in FOID applications from three years ago, and the delays trace back to the state budget impasse under Gov. Bruce Rauner. ISP has hired analysts to try to get things moving, and it issued an emergency rule this year that allows expired FOID cards and CCL licenses to remain valid through the state's pandemic emergency proclamation and 18 months after, as long as a renewal application was submitted. But, this isn't really working in practice: gun dealers are still declining to sell guns or ammo to people with expired cards. "Even though the state police have said, we are going to extend this, the retailers are so concerned about the liability they may have if they do sell to the wrong person that they will not sell to anybody. And it's an understandable position to be in,” Rep. CD Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, said this week.