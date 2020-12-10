Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to SIH, Siteman partnership; thumbs down to FOID backlog

Thumbs down to the continued backlog in Firearm Ownership Identification card and concealed carry license applications. Capitol News Illinois reported this week that, according to Illinois State Police, the current average processing time for new FOID applications is 121 days, and for new CCL applications, it's 145 days. ISP said on Tuesday the processing times "are unacceptable." ISP reported a 167% increase in FOID applications from three years ago, and the delays trace back to the state budget impasse under Gov. Bruce Rauner. ISP has hired analysts to try to get things moving, and it issued an emergency rule this year that allows expired FOID cards and CCL licenses to remain valid through the state's pandemic emergency proclamation and 18 months after, as long as a renewal application was submitted. But, this isn't really working in practice: gun dealers are still declining to sell guns or ammo to people with expired cards. "Even though the state police have said, we are going to extend this, the retailers are so concerned about the liability they may have if they do sell to the wrong person that they will not sell to anybody. And it's an understandable position to be in,” Rep. CD Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, said this week.
Thumbs up to some encouraging COVID-19 news. COVID-19 infection rates continued to decrease in Illinois. As of Wednesday, the statewide seven-day average case positivity rate dipped to 9.6%. Southern Illinois Healthcare officials said Wednesday the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at its hospitals remains steady, with between 50 and 60 patients being treated per day at the Herrin and Carbondale hospitals. And, the average number of SIH staff out sick is down to 150 per day from 200 per day last week. Herrin Hospital has been treating high-risk COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibody therapy for about a week, as well. Plus, SIH is preparing for a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Assuming it gets FDA approval, a delivery is expected to arrive in Illinois next week.
Thumbs down to COVID-19. While we are seeing some positive signs, 50 to 60 people being treated in local hospitals daily are still way above where we have been earlier in this pandemic. The number of SIH staff out on a given day due to COVID-19 positive tests, symptoms or exposure is still worrying. Local and state officials are still waiting to see whether Thanksgiving travel and socializing will have an effect on cases and hospitalizations. And, local people are still dying of the virus. On Wednesday alone, COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Randolph and Williamson counties. The tragedy of COVID-19 continues to touch every aspect of our lives. SIH CEO Rex Budde said on Wednesday urged residents to wear masks and practice social distancing. "If you were to go into one of our COVID units or emergency departments, you would see our passion for having people do the right things," he said. "When people in the community don't do the right things, they get sick."
Thumbs up to Southern Illinois Healthcare's partnership with the prestigious Siteman Cancer Network. The local health care system announced this week that it joined Siteman as its fourth affiliate. Membership in the Siteman Network will provide more direct access to cancer prevention and control strategies developed by Siteman, Marilyn Halstead wrote this week. It will also give local patients access to a wide range of clinical trials at Siteman. While SIH and Siteman have worked together for years, the formal partnership helps facilitate a closer relationship between the two. "We can come together and bring different evidence-based practices to the region ... with better outcomes for patients," SIH Cancer Institute System Director Jennifer Badiu said.
