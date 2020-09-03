Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to SIU Carbondale, thumbs down continued financial frustration

Thumbs up to the Du Quoin Garden Club for being named the 2019 Garden Club of the Year for the small membership division of Garden Clubs of Illinois. The award is based on awards the club earns throughout the year. For the 2019 club year, the club won awards for the garden at the Blue Star Memorial, civic concern, holiday decorations, butterfly garden, club horticulture and garden therapy, to name a few. “We were pretty excited. The girls are out there working all the time,” said Jean Bullock, president of the club.

Thumbs down to the continued devastation that COVID-19 has had. Southern Illinois still has six counties on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s warning list: Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Union, Williamson and White counties. Southern Illinois Healthcare is seeing an increase in patients hospitalized with complications. And the positive cases announced each day seem to rise rapidly. All of these factors tell us a few things. One, COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. And, we still have a ways to go when it comes to practicing safe social distancing standards. “I would say that it’s concerning the numbers that we’re seeing in the area, especially for the time of year that we’re in. And so, people need to continue to follow those simple guidelines that are out there, which is to wear a mask when you’re out and about, good hand hygiene and hand washing, to not gather in large groups,” Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley, SIH chief medical officer, said in a story last week. So, please, we’re begging you: Wear a mask. Stay home when you can. Practice social distancing. We all have to contribute in order to get past this. If not, it’s going to be around for a lot longer.