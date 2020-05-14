Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to SIU research, thumbs down to COVID-19's effects

Thumbs up to SIU Carbondale, which has signed on to continue to provide batches of a key ingredient for COVID-19 test kits. Last week, a team of SIU faculty, staff and students delivered the final shipment of Viral Transport Medium (VTM), which is a substance that plays a critical role in testing individuals for COVID-19. “This work confirms the recognition by the state of Illinois of the enormous potential for university research laboratories, and especially the research laboratories of SIU Carbondale, to help address the pandemic crisis,” said Gary Kinsel, vice chancellor for research at SIU. Kudos, SIU, keep up the great work in the battle against COVID-19.

Thumbs down to the inevitable, but yet still disappointing, cancellations and postponements to popular events in our region. Just this week, officials announced that Street Machine Nationals have been postponed to October. The bright side, at least, is that the wildly popular event in Du Quoin will at least go on. The same can’t be said about everything else. Also this week, the Carbondale Park District announced that the Splash Park will not open at all for the 2020 season. And, the city of Carbondale canceled its July 4 fireworks display. The Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest has also been called off for this year. Combine that with the fact many youth sports organizations have canceled upcoming seasons, and you have a lot of bummed-out kids and adults. Again, these decisions are the right call, it’s just not easy to stomach it. The weather is turning nice, and people want to get out.